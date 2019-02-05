President to hold bilateral talks with Maldivian counterpart

Bilateral discussions between President Maithripala Sirisena and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih are scheduled to be held at the Presidential Secretariat today (05).

Maldivian President and the delegation arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport on the 3rd of February for a three-day official visit upon the invitation of President Sirisena.

Accordingly, the Maldivian President had attended the 71st National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour yesterday (04).

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and President Solih have held bilateral discussions at the Temple Trees last evening.

The discussions were focused on further developing the long-standing friendship between the two countries and future activities to be implemented in this regard, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Meanwhile, the official three-day official visit of the Maldivian President will come to an end today (05).