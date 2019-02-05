Illegal weapons manufacturer nabbed in Nikaweratiya

February 5, 2019   10:53 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

An individual has been arrested with illegally manufactured firearms in Gonnagaswewa, Nikaweratiya.

The suspect was arrested in a raid carried out by the Meegalewa Police.

One Galkatas weapon, partially manufactured Bora-12 type firearm, two stocks of rifles and equipment used for manufacturing firearms have been taken into custody.

The arrestee is a 47-year is residing in the same area.

He is to be produced before the Nikaweratiya Magistrate’s Court today (05).

