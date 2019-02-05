13-year-old girl dies from injuries in theme park ride accident

February 5, 2019   11:50 am

-

The 13-year-old girl who was injured in a accident at a theme park in Veyangoda yesterday has succumbed to injuries this morning (5).

A 47-year-old woman died while her daughter was critically injured in the incident at a private theme park at Naiwala, Veyangoda.

Police said the woman and her daughter were on one of the rides at the theme park, a rotating ‘Octopus’ carousel, when the compartment they were in had suddenly collapsed while rotating at around around 11.00 a.m. yesterday.

The 13-year-old girl was rushed to hospital in critical condition, however she had died while receiving treatment at the Gampaha Hospital this morning.

Meanwhile the Police Spokesman said that 6 persons including the manager of the theme park has been arrested in connection with the incident.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories