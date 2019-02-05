Geoffrey Aloysius permitted to travel to India

The motion submitted by the Chairman of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Geoffrey Aloysius, seeking the court to temporarily lift of overseas travel ban imposed on him, was taken up before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court this morning (05).

Accordingly, the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne has rejected the motion of Geoffrey Aloysius requesting permission to travel to Singapore.

However, the Magistrate Court has granted him permission to travel to India as per the request.

The attorneys representing the defendant informed the court their client is to receive medical treatment in India and Singapore, starting from January 13, hence, sought the court to temporarily lift the travel ban imposed on the PTL Chairman.

Presenting submissions before the court, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) stated there are no objections for the defendant’s request to travel to India. However, the CID objected to the request to travel to Singapore, as Geoffrey Aloysius has failed to submit any documents proving that he is supposed to travel to Singapore to receive medical treatment.

The Chief Magistrate subsequently ordered the PTL Chairman to submit the relevant documents, proving the need to travel to Singapore for medical treatment, on the 25th of February and granted permission to travel to India from 13th to 20th of January.