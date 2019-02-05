Foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 1.5 mn seized at BIA

A Sri Lankan passenger has been detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning (05) for smuggling in a stock of foreign-manufactured cigarette sticks into the country.

The officers of Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs attached to the BIA have held the suspect, who had arrived in the country from Dubai, Customs media spokesperson Sunil Jayaratne stated.

The contraband, worth over Rs 1.5 million, had been hidden inside the suspect’s travelling bags.

Reportedly, the haul had contained 28,000 cigarette sticks packed in 142 cartons.

The suspect, aged 40 years, is a resident of Kelaniya area.

The contraband was declared forfeit and the suspect was imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000.



Meanwhile, in a separate detection, the Customs officers of the Biodiversity, Cultural and National Heritage Protection (BCNP) Branch have detained two persons along with a stock of Anthurium plants illegally imported into the country.

The detainees are revealed to be traders of 49 and 23 years, residing in Battaramulla and Matara.

They had arrived at the BIA from Bangkok, Thailand last night (04) and were detained at the Green Channel.

Reportedly, the detained have smuggled in 798 Anthurium plants valued at Rs 500,000.

The Customs officers are conducting further investigations into both incidents.