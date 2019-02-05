2019 Appropriation Bill presented to Parliament

-

The Appropriation Bill for the financial year of 2019 was presented to the House on Tuesday (5).

The bill was presented to the Parliament by the Leader of the House and Minister Lakshman Kiriella.

According to the bill, the total government expenditure for the year is Rs 4,450 billion.

The 2019 Budget proposal is scheduled to be presented to the Parliament on March 05, 2019. The budget speech will take place the same day.

The Appropriation Bill is to provide for the service of the financial year 2019; to authorize the raising of loans in or outside Sri Lanka, for the purpose of such service; to make financial provision in respect of certain activities of the Government during that financial year; to enable the payment by way of advances out of the Consolidated Fund or any other fund or moneys, of or at the disposal of the Government and of moneys required during that financial year for expenditure on such activities.

