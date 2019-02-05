2019 Appropriation Bill presented to Parliament

2019 Appropriation Bill presented to Parliament

February 5, 2019   03:29 pm

-

The Appropriation Bill for the financial year of 2019 was presented to the House on Tuesday (5).

The bill was presented to the Parliament by the Leader of the House and Minister Lakshman Kiriella.

According to the bill, the total government expenditure for the year is Rs 4,450 billion.

The 2019 Budget proposal is scheduled to be presented to the Parliament on March 05, 2019. The budget speech will take place the same day.

The Appropriation Bill is to  provide  for  the  service  of  the  financial  year  2019;  to  authorize  the raising of loans in or outside Sri Lanka, for the purpose of such service; to make financial provision in respect of certain activities of the Government during that financial  year; to enable the payment by way of advances out of the Consolidated Fund or any other fund or moneys, of or at the disposal of the  Government and  of  moneys  required  during  that  financial  year  for expenditure on such activities.

 

Appropriation Bill - 2019 by on Scribd

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories