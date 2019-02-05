Committee to look into irregularities of Grade one admission

Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has today (05) given instructions to appoint a committee to probe the complaints received by the ministry on the irregularities occurred during the process of admission of Grade 01 students in 2019.

Accordingly, as per the instructions of Minister Kariyawasam, Secretary to the Ministry of Education Padmasiri Jayamanne has appointed a three-member committee headed by the Additional Secretary to the ministry Hemantha Premathilaka, to take actions in this regard.

Director of Education of School Activities Branch Kamani Perera and Senior Assistant Secretary of the Discipline and Investigation Chamani Wickramathilake have been appointed as the other two members of the committee.