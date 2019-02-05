Committee to look into irregularities of Grade one admission

Committee to look into irregularities of Grade one admission

February 5, 2019   03:53 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has today (05) given instructions to appoint a committee to probe the complaints received by the ministry on the irregularities occurred during the process of admission of Grade 01 students in 2019.

Accordingly, as per the instructions of Minister Kariyawasam, Secretary to the Ministry of Education Padmasiri Jayamanne has appointed a three-member committee headed by the Additional Secretary to the ministry Hemantha Premathilaka, to take actions in this regard.

Director of Education of School Activities Branch Kamani Perera and Senior Assistant Secretary of the Discipline and Investigation Chamani Wickramathilake have been appointed as the other two members of the committee.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories