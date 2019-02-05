Six arrested over fatal accident at theme park remanded

-

Six individuals, arrested over the fatal accident at a theme park in Naiwala, Veyangoda in which a mother and daughter were killed, have been ordered to be remanded until the 13th of February.

The suspects were produced before the Attanagalla Magistrate’s Court today (05).

A 13-year-old girl and her mother had met with an accident the while being on a ride of a rotating ‘Octopus’ carousel yesterday (04).

The compartment which they had been riding in had suddenly collapsed and the mother, aged 40, died on the spot while the daughter sustained critical injuries.

The girl, who was admitted to the Gampaha Hospital, succumbed to injuries this morning (05).

The Police had subsequently arrested 6 persons including the manager of the theme park in connection with the incident.