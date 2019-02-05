Political parties in North havent requested for PC polls - Mahinda

February 5, 2019   05:03 pm

None of the political parties of North has made a request to the government on holding Provincial Council (PC) elections so far, says Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He stated this during a discussion held with a group of Tamil media persons this morning (05).

The Opposition Leader commented if his government had not taken measures to import the necessary equipment to remove landmines following the end of the war, expediting the resettling process would not have been possible.

The incumbent government has no legitimacy, the Opposition Leader added.

Commenting further he said, claims of bringing forth a new Constitution is an attempt to deceive the people in North in order to obtain their votes for the upcoming elections.

