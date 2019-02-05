Customs work-to-rule action called off

The Customs trade unions have decided to call of their work-to-rule action this evening (05).

On January 30, the Trade Union Alliance of Sri Lanka Customs had launched the work-to-rule action to protest over the decision to transfer the Director General of Sri Lanka Customs P.S.M. Charles and the appointment of a retired navy officer to the position.

The Trade Union Alliance stated that in accordance with the government laws and regulations, the position of Director General can only be held by a Special Grade Officer from the State Administration Service of Sri Lanka Customs.

However, Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera has withdrawn the Cabinet paper seeking to transfer P.S.M. Charles from the position of Customs DG and at the Cabinet meeting held today (05), a decision was taken to reinstate P.S.M. Charles as the Director General of Sri Lanka Customs for a period of three months.