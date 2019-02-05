Maldives & Sri Lanka to enhance cooperation to curb drug trafficking

-

The Presidents of the Maldives and Sri Lanka have agreed to work according to broad and new cooperation in the process of working against illegal drug trafficking.

The official meeting between the visiting Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and President Maithripala Sirisena was held at the Presidential Secretariat today (05).

During this meeting, the Maldivian President has highly appreciated the special procedure taking forward by President Sirisena to curb illegal drug trafficking and his great commitment towards it, the President’s Media Division stated.

The two leaders have also discussed the ways to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and the Maldives as well as to revise the agreements entered between the two countries in the fields of trade, health, defence, education and naval cooperation and also to enter into new agreements in relations to those fields.

Furthermore, increasing the trade opportunities between the two countries for each other was also discussed at this meeting, according to the PMD.

The release by the PMD further said, numerous Sri Lankan investors are conducting their business activities in the Maldives, and during this meeting, attention has been drawn towards increasing the necessary facilities for them and to enhance the facilities to issue visas for the Maldivian students, who come to Sri Lanka for their education.

The leaders have also discussed the importance of working together as island nations and SAARC countries for the prosperity of the countries in the region.

President Maithripala Sirisena has warmly received the Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih when he arrived at the Presidential Secretariat today.

A guard of honour was held by the armed forces in honour of the Maldives President.

The Maldives President visited Sri Lanka to participate as the Guest of Honour at the 71st National Day Celebrations and he took this opportunity to extend his gratitude to the President for inviting him.

Meanwhile, the special lunch hosted in honour of the Maldives President was held at the President’s House, today.

The Maldives President and his spouse were warmly received by President Maithripala Sirisena and Madam Jayanthi Sirisena when they arrived at the President’s House, the PMD added.

-PMD