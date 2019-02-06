Two inmates of Anuradhapura Prison escape custody

Two inmates of Anuradhapura Prison, who were taken to be produced before the Medawachchiya Magistrate’s Court, have escaped the custody of prison officers at the court premises.

The incident took place at around 4.30 p.m. last evening (05) when the prison officers were taking the inmates back to the prison after presenting them to the court.

Reportedly, the inmates have escaped when they were getting into the prisoner transport bus at the court premises.

One of the escapees is a 24-year-old resident of Punewa area, who is charged with sexual assault while the other escapee is a suspect of numerous criminal charges. He is a resident of Mahakanadarawa area in Medawachchiya.

Medawachchiya Police and the prison officers are carrying out search operations to apprehend the two escapees.