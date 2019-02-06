Appropriation Bill 2019 presented to Parliament

The Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera presented the Appropriation Bill for the year 2019 to the Parliament, last evening (05).

Accordingly, the total state expenditure for 2019 is Rs 4450 billion. From the total, the amount allocated for debt servicing is Rs 2232 billion.

The Ministry of Defense has been allocated the highest amount of money allocated for a ministry. That is an amount of Rs 392 billion.

The Ministries of Internal and External Affairs, and Local Government and Provincial Councils are allocated an amount of Rs 291 billion.

The Ministry of Public Administration and Disaster Management has been allocated Rs 216 billion while Rs 186 billion has been allocated to the Ministry of Health and Nutrition.

The Ministries of Highways, Road Development, and Petroleum Resources Development have been allocated Rs 175 billion. This year’s allocation for the Ministry of Education is Rs 104 billion.

The Ministry of Finance and Mass Media is allocated an amount of Rs 183 billion.