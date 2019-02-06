Governor tightens rules for private educational institutes in North

Governor tightens rules for private educational institutes in North

February 6, 2019   11:11 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The Governor of the Northern Province Suren Raghavan has informed the Northern Provincial Ministry of Education to provide details of all private educational institutions in the Northern Province prior to 04th of March.

The governor has also instructed the officials to submit a report on the ownership of lands owned by the educational institutes before the said date, stated the Governor’s Office of the Northern Province.

This measure has been taken to identify the unregistered sham private educational institutes in the Northern Province.

Similarly, banners of educational institutes and large posters erected in nearby cities will have to confirm its identity and the legitimacy within the next two weeks.

The governor has instructed relevant officials to take legal action against the educational institutions that fail to comply with these instructions.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories