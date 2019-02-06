Governor tightens rules for private educational institutes in North

The Governor of the Northern Province Suren Raghavan has informed the Northern Provincial Ministry of Education to provide details of all private educational institutions in the Northern Province prior to 04th of March.

The governor has also instructed the officials to submit a report on the ownership of lands owned by the educational institutes before the said date, stated the Governor’s Office of the Northern Province.

This measure has been taken to identify the unregistered sham private educational institutes in the Northern Province.

Similarly, banners of educational institutes and large posters erected in nearby cities will have to confirm its identity and the legitimacy within the next two weeks.

The governor has instructed relevant officials to take legal action against the educational institutions that fail to comply with these instructions.