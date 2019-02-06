Skeletal remains of more children found at Mannar mass grave

-

Skeletal remains of children uncovered from the mass grave in Mannar have increased to 26 as of today (06), says Dr Saminda Rajapaksa, the Judicial Medical Officer who is in charge of the excavations at the site.

Out of the bone fragments of 312 persons excavated from the mass grave, fragments of 297 have been removed so far, he added.

On 23rd of January, six samples of the unearthed bone fragments were sent for radiocarbon testing at a laboratory in Florida, USA.

Dr Rajapaksa said the report of the radiocarbon test is slated to be received within a week’s period.

He added the relevant laboratory has been instructed to submit the report to himself and the Mannar Magistrate’s Court in writing.

Several skeletal remains had been discovered on March 26 from a mound of soil in the Emil Nagar area in Mannar, which had been removed from the demolished CWE building and investigations regarding the location were launched subsequently.

The investigations, led by Prof. Raj Somadeva of Archaeology at the Postgraduate Institute of the University of Kelaniya, the officers of the Archaeological Department, Government Analysts and the Judicial Medical Officers including Dr Sameendra Rajapaksa, Mannar police officers, have been conducted for 112 days at the location under the orders of the new Mannar Magistrate T. Saravanaraja.