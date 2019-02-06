R. Kelly plans Sri Lanka tour amid sex abuse allegations

-

Controversial R&B singer R Kelly, who is facing sexual abuse accusations spanning decades, has announced a tour of three countries including Sri Lanka.

The embattled American entertainer announced on social media Tuesday that he’ll be going to Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

“See y’all soon” the post said, accompanied by a picture of Kelly and the declaration “The King of R&B.” No dates or venues were revealed.

Kelly’s career has been stifled since a #MuteRKelly campaign gained momentum last year to protest his alleged sexual abuse of women and girls, which Kelly denies.

Lifetime’s documentary series released last month “Surviving R. Kelly” in which multiple women accuse him of sexual misconduct drew even more attention to the allegations, and his record label has reportedly dropped him.

Kelly is a multiplatinum R&B star who has not only notched multiple hits for himself, but also many high-profile performers.

Allegations of sexually abusive behavior by Kelly toward young women date back more than 20 years. Most infamously, Kelly was charged with child pornography in 2000 after a video surfaced that purported to show him having sex with an underage woman (Kelly was cleared in 2008 after that woman declined to testify against him).

Just last year, reports of Kelly essentially holding women captive in a “sex cult” were published. Multiple other reports have surfaced over the years.

Lady Gaga and Celine Dion recently removed their duets with R. Kelly from streaming services and French rock band Phoenix apologized for collaborating with the singer in 2013.

R. Kelly has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls.

Meanwhile Kelly’s tour of Australia is prompting concern from members of the public and some MPs.

The Australian shadow minister for immigration and border protection, Shayne Neumann, has said the Labor party would be “seriously concerned” if Kelly was allowed into the country.

-Agencies