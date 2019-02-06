Person critically injured in shooting at Meetiyagoda

Person critically injured in shooting at Meetiyagoda

February 6, 2019   02:18 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

An individual has sustained critical injuries to the arm in a shooting incident at Udumulla, Meetiyagoda.

The incident took place at around 4.00 p.m. last evening (05) near a boatyard in the area, said Ada Derana reporter.

The injured person has been admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

However, the hospital had informed the police on the incident nearly four hours after the admission of the patient, according to the police.

Preliminary investigations have uncovered that a group of individuals had been consuming alcohol at the location prior to the shootout.

The police said they have received several complaints regarding the injured person, who is revealed to be a 29-year-old divorcee.

Meetiyagoda Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories