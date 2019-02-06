Showers expected in most provinces

-

UPDATE (4.40 p.m.) - Thunderstorms accompanied by severe lightning is likely to occur in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and Galle and Matara districts during next few hours.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm can be expected at some places, the Met. Department said.

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur in most provinces of the island except the Northern Province today (6).

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Meanwhile the department said that several spells of showers will occur tomorrow (7) in Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere except Northern Province particularly after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Sea Area:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambanthota via Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.