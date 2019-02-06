Jamuna leaves Colombo after successful survey mission

-

Sri Lanka Navy bade farewell to the Indian Naval Ship ‘Jamuna’, which took part in a joint program of a hydrographic survey in Sri Lankan waters, in accordance with naval traditions.

The Indian ship, which arrived at the port of Colombo on 20th December, upon successful completion of their survey mission departed the island today (06).

During their stay in the Sri Lankan waters, the crew of INS ‘Jamuna’ engaged in the joint survey mission with Sri Lanka Navy and successfully completed it covering the sea area from Colombo to Galle.

Further, they participated in several activities organized by the Sri Lanka Navy.