Proposal on National Govt to be debated despite objections

The government has decided to take up the debate on forming a national government ignoring the opposition from other parties, stated MP Dinesh Gunawardena.

Reportedly, this decision has been taken at the special Party Leaders’ meeting held this afternoon (06).

He said that all opposition parties expressed their objection to debating the proposal on a National Government at the House tomorrow (7). However, the ruling parties decided to go ahead with it regardless.

On February 01st, the Leader of the House Lakshman Kiriella submitted a proposal for Parliament approval to increase the number of ministerial portfolios, stating that the United National Party (UNP) has formed a national government.

The proposal stated that whereas the UNP which obtained the highest number of seats in Parliament has formed a National Government, Parliament determines in terms of Article 46(4) of the Constitution of Sri Lanka that the number of Ministers in the Cabinet of Ministers shall not exceed 48 and the number of Ministers who are not Cabinet Ministers and the number of Deputy Ministers shall not exceed 45.