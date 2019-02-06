President says CID recorded his statement on assassination plot

-

President MaithripalaSirisena says that the death penalty will most likely be implemented within the next month or two, against individuals already convicted for drug-related offences based on existing reports.

“I have taken a decision to definitely carry this out regardless of what objections are raised,” he said delivering a special statement in Parliament.

The President also stated that it is wrong for human rights organisations in the country to defend criminals, drug dealers, racketeers and underworld members when authorities is cracking down on them.

Responding a statement made by Minister Rishad Bathiudeen regarding the alleged assassination plot against the President and the former defence secretary, Sirisena said that the CID’s investigations into the matter are progressing effectively.

He said that the investigations have been expedited a lot since the Police Department was brought under his supervision around two months ago.

The President said all that remained for the investigations to be concluded was for him to give his statement and revealed that the CID recorded his statement 4 days ago.

“Four days back, the CID also obtained a statement from me.”

President Sirisena said therefore he believes that within around two weeks the entire country will get to know everything.

He said the CID will present the relevant report to the Attorney General and necessary action will be taken from there onwards.