Navy personnel recover several explosives and a pressure mine

A cache of explosives has been recovered in Erakkandi, Trincomalee.

The explosives were found during a search carried out by a group of Navy personnel attached to the Eastern Naval Command yesterday (06).

Accordingly, find 14 non-electric detonators, 03 water gel sticks, 04 chargers and a safety fuse of 1 1/2 feet were recovered by the Navy personnel.

The stock of explosives has been handed over to the Trincomalee Police for further investigations.



Meanwhile, in a separate search operation, another group of Navy personnel has managed to recover a pressure mine of corrosive condition in Kokilai, Pulmodai yesterday.

The pressure mine was taken to the naval base, SLNS Ranweli and subsequently defused.