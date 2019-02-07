Woman nabbed for defrauding money by promising jobs abroad

A woman was arrested in Meemana area, Horana for defrauding money from several persons by promising employment opportunities in foreign countries, the Police Media Spokesperson stated.

The officers of law enforcement unit of Panadura police division had made the arrest, acting on a tip-off received by them.

The police have seized Rs 295,000 in cash and 40 passports in possession of the suspect.

It was reported the suspect, aged 69, is a resident of Pokunuwita area in Horana.

She is to be presented to the Horana Magistrate’s Court today (07) and Horana Police is conducting investigations in this regard.