Proposal on National Govt to be tabled next week

Leader of the House Lakshman Kiriella says that the proposal pertaining to the National Government will be presented to the Parliament next week.

The Minister stated this when inquired by Ada Derana regarding the u-turn on the decision to table the proposal in the House today (7).

During yesterday’s party leaders’ meeting it was decided that the proposal on forming a National Government would be presented to the parliament today and taken up for debate.

However, the ruling United National Front (UNF) decided not to present the proposal today and to table it in Parliament next week.

Opposition parties including the JVP and SLFP had claimed yesterday that the ruling party decided to debate the proposal today despite objections from other parties.