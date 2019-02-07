Former Kalutara PS Chairman sentenced to 5 years in prison

February 7, 2019   01:11 pm

Former Kalutara Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Lakshman Vidanapathirana sentenced to 5 years in prison by the Colombo High Court over bribery charges.

Vidanapathirana was arrested in 2012 while soliciting a bribe of Rs. 3 million to resolve a land issue in Nagoda, Kalutara.

The then Pradeshiya Sabha chairman and an office assistant were arrested on July 27, 2012 at his office by officers of the Bribery Commission when he accepted the bribe in order to grant approval for the development and construction of an entry road to a property owned by a businessman in Kalutara.

