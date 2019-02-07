Several MPs get stuck inside elevator in Parliament

-

Several parliamentarians were reportedly stuck inside an elevator at the Parliament Complex this morning (7).

Ada Derana reporter said that around 12 MPs, who were on their way to attend today’s parliamentary session, were inside the elevator when it had suddenly come to an abrupt stop due to a technical fault and were stuck inside for several minutes.

UPFA MP Wimal Weerawansa, who was among the group of MPs stuck inside the lift, had brought this incident to the attention of the Speaker during the parliament session.

MPs Wimal Weerawansa, Dayasiri Jayasekara, Ranjith de Soysa, Dullas Alahapperuma, Bandula Gunawardena, Chandima Weerakkody, Gamini Lokuge, C.B. Ratnayake, Chandrasiri Gajadeera and Ranjith Aluwihare were among those inside the elevator at the time.