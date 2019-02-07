SC Judge recuses himself from petition against former CJ

Supreme Court Justice Priyantha Jayewardena has informed the court that he will recuse himself from the hearing of the petition filed against former Chief Justice Sarath N. Silva.

The justice had cited a personal reason for the recusal, Ada Derana reporter said.

Accordingly, Justices Murdu Fernando and Gamini Amarasekara, the rest of the members in the judge bench, announced that considering the petition would be postponed to 8th of May.

Reportedly, the respondent of the petition, former CJ Sarath N. Silva had been sitting on a seat assigned for the attorneys and the President’s Counsel Upul Jayasooriya, representing the petitioners, had objected to this, Ada Derana reporter added.

However, it was reported the judge bench had not made any response in this regard.

The petition was filed by Senior Professor Chandraguptha Thenuwara, Prof Hewa Waduge Cyril, and Prof Prashantha Gunawardene, stating that statement made by the former Chief Justice during a meeting organized by the ‘Jathika Ekamuthuwa’ organization in Maradana, is in contempt of court.

They have requested the Supreme Court to hear the case and penalize former Chief Justice Sarath N. Silva accordingly.