Showery condition expected to enhance within next two days

-

The prevailing showery condition is expected to enhance during 8th and 9th February, the Department of Meteorology stated issuing an advisory.

Heavy rainfall above 100mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and North Western provinces and Galle and Matara districts.

Thunderstorms accompanied by severe lightning occur at some places.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70- 80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers.

The Met. Department has requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.