STF search home of actor and singer arrested with Madush in Dubai

February 7, 2019   07:43 pm

Two empty cocaine pouches have been uncovered from the residence of singer Amal Perera, who was arrested in Dubai along with the drug kingpin Makandure Madush.

The officers of Special Task Force (STF) and Police Narcotics Bureau have conducted a search at the singer’s residence located in Maharagama area this evening (07).

The brother of the singer has been apprehended, according to the STF.

Furthermore, in a search operation at the residence of actor Ryan Van Rooyan in Dehiwala, the STF officers have uncovered a travelling bag with a false compartment and a digital scale.

The actor’s brother was, reportedly, taken into custody.

Actor Ryan Rooyan is also among the 25 suspects arrested during a joint operation in Dubai.

