Five-year national plan to uproot corruption

February 7, 2019   10:46 pm

The five-year national plan for eradicating bribery and corruption would be enacted from the next month onwards, says the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

This national plan has already received the Cabinet approval and it will be implemented in every government institute in the country, says the Bribery Commission’s Director President’s Counsel Sarath Jayamanne.

Recently, the initial steps of this national plan had been launched under several phases.

