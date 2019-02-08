GPS technology to be introduced for local fishing boats

GPS technology to be introduced for local fishing boats

February 8, 2019   12:08 am

The Ministry of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development has taken measures to introduce GPS technology for fishing vessels and to issue an identity card for local fishermen.

This decision was taken considering a request made by local fishermen on curbing drug trafficking, illegal transactions and illegal migration carried out under the guise of fishermen.

Director General of the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Prasanna Ginige informed this implementation to subject Minister P. Harrison during a discussion held with the authorities of the ministry.

The fishermen will be required to prove their identity through fingerprint scanning when exiting from a fisheries harbour in future, authorities told Minister Harrison.

Moreover, a short message service will also be introduced within the next two months, to inform the fishermen on weather advisories and other urgent notices, the authorities further said.

