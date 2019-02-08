A-9 road blocked at Dambulla due to protest

-

The A-9 road has been completely blocked at Panampitiya in Dambulla due to a protest rally.

Several parents in Pamapitiya area had carried out the protest demanding a teacher for the Grade 5 students of a school in the area. Reportedly, the position had been vacated for nearly two months.

The protesting parents have emphasized that they would continue to protest until their demand is met.

The police are currently in an attempt to control the traffic congestion caused by the protest, Ada Derana reporter added.