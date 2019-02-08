Governor Suren Raghavan meets Norwegian Ambassador

-

Northern Province Governor Suren Raghavan has met with Norwegian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Thorbjørn Gaustadsæther yesterday.

A special bilateral discussion was held with the governor and the ambassador at the Secretariat of Northern Province Governor.

The attention of the discussion has been drawn to the prevailing situation of the Northern Province, developmental activities in the area and resettlement process of the people displaced from the war.

The Norwegian Ambassador has also looked into the Norway-funded projects carried out in the North.

It was reported that Norwegian delegation and the officers of the Northern Province Governor’s Secretariat had participated in the discussion.