Two foreigners busted with cocaine in Kandana

Two foreigners, who had been in possession of 90g 90mg of cocaine, have been arrested near the Kandana railway station.

The officers attached to police crimes division of Western Province North had made the arrest in a raid laucnehd last evening (07).

The haul is, reportedly, worth over Rs 2.5 million.

The arrested foreigners have been identified as Italian and Israeli nationals, who are staying in the country over tourist visa.

The suspects are to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today (08).