Term of Presidential Commission on SriLankan extended

The tenure of Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing allegations of large scale frauds and malpractices in SriLankan Airlines, SriLankan Catering Ltd and Mihin Lanka has been extended until 30th of May.

The extraordinary gazette notification extending the commission’s official term was issued by President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday (07).

The commission was appointed to investigate alleged irregularities in connection with Sri Lankan Airlines Limited, Sri Lanka Catering Limited and Mihin Lanka (Private) Limited during the period 01st January 2006 to 31st January 2018.

The first tenure of the commission was set to expire on 31st of July 2018, however, President Sirisena took measures to extend its official term until December 31, 2018.

The commission’s official term, which was to expire on December 31 last year, was then extended until 15th February 2019.

Considering the ongoing investigations of the commission, the President has extended the official term of the commission for the third time.

Retired Supreme Court Judge Anil Gunarathne, was appointed as the Chairman of the commission while Appeal Court Judge Gamini Rohan Amarasekara, retired High Court Judge Piyasena Ranasinghe, former Deputy Auditor General Mallawaarachchige Don Anthony Harold and Director General of the Sri Lanka Accounting and Auditing Standards Monitoring Board Wasantha Jayaseeli Kapugama were appointed as members of the commission.

It commenced recording of evidence on June 04 last year.