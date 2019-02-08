Rajitha hints at slashing prices of more essential drugs

-

Prices of another 27 essential drug will be reduced, says the Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Rajitha Senaratne.

The minister said the number of price-regulated essential drugs will amount to 100.

He mentioned this addressing an event held this morning (08), to mark the commencement of the new storage complex of the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation in Ratmalana.

Minister Senaratne then joined for an observation visit at the corporation.