Met. Department issues heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorm warning

February 8, 2019   02:42 pm

The Department of Meteorology says that the prevailing showery condition is expected to enhance over the island today (08) and tomorrow (09).

Issuing a warning for heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms, it said that very heavy rainfall above 150mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.

Heavy rainfall above100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, North-Western, Southern and Uva provinces.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere, particularly in North-central province and in Mannar and Vauniya districts.

The department said that thunderstorms accompanied by severe lightning will occur at some places while temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers.

 

