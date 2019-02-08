No diplomatic passport holder arrested with Madush - State Minister

-

A person holding a diplomatic passport has not been among the suspects arrested in Dubai along with the notorious drug kingpin ‘Makandure Madush’, says State Minister of Internal & Home Affairs J. C. Alawathuwala.

The State Minister made this comment responding a question raised by UPFA MP Udaya Gammanpila during today’s (08) Parliament session.

Stating that foreign media had reported a diplomatic passport holder was also arrested with Madush, MP Gammanpila questioned the basis on which a diplomatic passport was issued to this person.

In response, Minister Lakshman Kiriella, the Leader of the House, said investigations in this regard are underway.

State Minister Alawathuwala added as per the information disclosed by the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration, neither a diplomatic nor an official passport had been recovered in the raid.

This is an attempt of certain people for ‘slinging mud’ and information on the son of a non-government parliamentarian has also been unveiled at present, the State Minister added.