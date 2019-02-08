-

The Homagama Magistrate’s Court has suspended the sentence of 6 months rigorous imprisonment imposed on Venerable Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, for threatening Sandya Eknaligoda, for 5 years.

Gnanasara Thero had verbally abused and threatened Sandya Eknaligoda at the Homagama Court premises on January 25, 2016 while Homagama Police filed a case against the Thero charging him with criminal harassment and criminal intimidation under the penal code.

The General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) organisation was found guilty in the case and on 14th June last year, he was sentenced to 6 months rigorous imprisonment.

However, the appeal filed on behalf of the Thero, challenging the sentence, was taken up today before Magistrate Amal Thilakaratne, who delivering the verdict suspended the sentence for 5 years.

Gnanasara Thero is currently serving a 6-year prison sentence after he was convicted of four Contempt of Court charges and sentenced by the Appeal Court on August 8, 2018.