Mahinda leaves for India

Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa has left for India this evening (08) on an official visit, to attend a forum organized by “The Hindu Daily”.

Accordingly, the Opposition Leader is slated to deliver the keynote speech at this forum, which is scheduled to be held in Bangalore, India from 9th to 10th February.

Issuing a release, the Office of the Leader of Opposition said, Mr Rajapaksa will focus his speech on the ‘pathway of future ties between India and Sri Lanka’.

The keynote address of the second day of this forum is to be made by the Vice President of India Hon. Venkaiah Naidu, according to the release.

It further said eminent figures such as former Vice-President of India Hon. Hamid Ansari, the former Afghanistan President Hon. Hamid Karzai, the former President of Maldives Hon. Mohamed Nasheed, sportspersons like Sachin Tendulkar and veteran artists such as Karan Johar and Padma Lakshmi had addressed the previous sessions of this forum held over the past two years.

The Opposition Leader will also be meeting with dignitaries on the sidelines of the conference, the release added.