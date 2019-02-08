Mangala wants probe into reports claiming his secretary was arrested with Madush

-

Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera has requested the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to reveal the truth regarding the reports on one of the suspects arrested with ‘Makandure Madush’ and the alleged diplomatic passport recovered in the raid in Dubai.

Addressing a letter to the IGP today (08), Minister Samaraweera called for an investigation into these reports, which claim this certain suspect is one of his coordinating secretaries and has been issued a diplomatic passport by the minister.

Several public representatives, yesterday (07), had made statements in this regard, taking no account of the minister’s emphasis that these reports are entirely baseless, the letter further noted.

Minister Samaraweera said he made a clarification pertaining to these reports at a press conference that he had convened on February 06.

Quoting the statements of UPFA MP Thenuka Vidanagamage and SLFP MP Dilan Perera, the minister stated this is a deliberate attempt to defame his 30-year political career.

The main intention of such claims is to shield the persons who are indeed in connection with drug dealing, he added.

He requested the IGP to particularly look into the public representatives who had aided Madush to flee the country by assuring a safe drive to the airport.

The minister also emphasized he is currently seeking legal action against the media companies that irresponsibly published these reports through digital and print media.