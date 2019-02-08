Cases to be filed against 7 MPs over violence in Parliament

-

The Parliament’s Committee on Privileges has decided file cases against 7 legislators in connection with the violent incident that occurred during several parliament sessions held last year.

The decision was taken at the committee’s meeting held today (08).

Although cases will not be filed against the other 52 parliamentarians, who were held accountable for the incident, the committee will duly decide on how to penalize them accordingly.

The committee appointed to look into the violent situations in parliament, which emerged during the sessions held on 14th, 15th and 16th of November 2018, had submitted its report to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya on January 22.

The report had accused fifty-nine parliamentarians in total regarding the incident.

Accordingly, 54 MPs of United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA), 4 United National Party (UNP) parliamentarians and one MP of Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna were held accountable for the violent situation in the Chamber.

The Committee on Privileges has decided to charge MPs Johnston Fernando, Prasanna Ranaweera and Padma Udaya Shantha for obstructing police duty, attacking police officers using a chair and causing injuries, as well as for the chilli powder attack.

MPs Ranjan Ramanayake and Palitha Thevarapperuma are to be charged for brandishing a knife inside the Chamber and criminal intimidation.

Parliamentarians Dilum Amunugama and Ananda Aluthgamage will be charged for incurring a loss of Rs 325,000 by damaging the microphone on the Speaker’s table.