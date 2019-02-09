Showers expected to enhance from today

-

The prevailing showery condition is expected to enhance over the island today (09), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers are expected to occur over most parts of the island.

Very heavy rainfall above 150 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.

Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, North-Western, Southern and Uva provinces.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 75 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere, particularly in North-central province and in Mannar and Vauniya districts.

Sea Area:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Matara via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a several places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers, the department said.