Married couple injured in shooting

A married couple were injured and hospitalised following a shooting incident at Wanaluwawa North, Dompe.

Police said that the shooting had been carried out by an individual after an argument had escalated out of control.

The 23-year-old husband and wife, residents of Wanaluwawa, have been admitted to the Dompe Hospital for treatment.

The suspect who had carried out the shooting has been identified while Dompe Police is conducting further investigations to arrest him.