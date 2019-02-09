-

Police have discovered the car used by actor Ryan Van Rooyen, who was arrested in Dubai along with Sri Lankan drug kingpin ‘Makandure Madush’, at a tourist resort in Weligam, Mirissa.

The vehicle was taken into custody by Weligama Police last evening (8) while it has been uncovered that the resort in question is owned by Amila Prasanga Hettiarachchi, alias “Suranji Sudda”, who was also arrested in Dubai with Madush.

Preliminary police inquiries have revealed that before traveling to Dubai, the actor Ryan had stayed at the hotel owned by Suranji Sudda for a couple of days and that they had both left the country together.

Weligama Police has recorded a statement from the brother of Suranji Sudda who had confirmed that the actor had arrived in that vehicle.

Upon searching the car in question, police officers also found 5,750mg of Kerala cannabis inside it.

Police have also uncovered that the vehicle is owned by a woman residing in Uswetakeiyawa.

Weligama Police is conducting further investigations.

Meanwhile police have also taken into custody a car allegedly belonging to the mistress of notorious underworld figure ‘Makandure Madush’.

The vehicle was discovered hidden at a house in Poragedara, Padukka this morning (9) based on a tip-off received by Padukka Police.

Polcei said that the vehicle had no licenses and that two male suspects were arrested on suspicion of hiding the vehicle.

Police are investigating whether the vehicle is connected to any crimes.