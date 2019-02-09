Navy arrests 3 persons with cannabis

February 9, 2019   04:10 pm

Naval personnel attached to the Southern Naval Command in coordination with Dikwella Police apprehended 3 persons with 315g of cannabis during a raid carried out in Weurukannala area in Matara, yesterday (8).

These persons were caught while selling this cannabis which were a mixture of local and Kerala cannabis and the motor bike used by them has also been taken into naval custody.

These apprehended persons are 43, 41 and 30 years old residents of Beliatta area and they along with the motorbike and cannabis were handed over to Dikwella Police for onward legal action, the navy said.

