Twenty nine year old stabbed to death in argument

February 10, 2019   10:02 am

A person has been stabbed to death using a sharp weapon in Lihiniyawa area in Welipenna, stated the Welipenna Police.

Reportedly, an argument between two persons had escalated in to one person stabbing the other person with a sharp weapon.

The person who was critically injured in the attack has succumbed to his injuries upon admittance to the Meegahatenna hospital.

The deceased is a 29-year-old male from Lihiniyawa area.

The murder suspect had fled the area and Welipenna police are conducting investigations to arrest him.

