Five businessmen arrested at BIA with foreign cigarettes

February 10, 2019   02:53 pm

-

Five Sri Lankan businessmen have been arrested by Customs officials attached to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) early this morning (10) over an attempt to smuggle in foreign-manufactured cigarettes.
 
The three males among the arrested are from Colombo while the remaining two females are residents of Mirigama.

The 5 arrested suspects are businessmen of the ages 20-35 and have been arriving from the United Arab Emirates.

Customs officials have found 57,200 foreign cigarettes contained in 286 cartons and concealed within the luggage of the said businessmen.

Reportedly, the worth of the seized cigarettes is estimated to be over Rs 3.1 million.

Following a formal investigation against the suspects, the stock of cigarettes was declared forfeit and the suspects were released on a fine of Rs 150,000.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories