No point forming national govt.s to increase minister posts - Harsha

February 10, 2019   04:29 pm

There is no point in forming a national government to increase the number of ministerial posts, says Minister Harsha de Silva.

It is more suitable if the rest resign from their posts and give their posts to those who want ministerial posts, he pointed out.

He says is it is more suitable if any minister is willing to give up their post to other MP who wish for ministerial portfolios.

However, he does not mean that a national government should not be made, he said. The difference between the two should be understood, he added.

Further commenting, the minister stated that there is a need for a stronger government.

