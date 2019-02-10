Elections system should allow more seats - Ranil

February 10, 2019   07:59 pm

The elections system should be adjusted to accommodate more electoral seats in order to establish a stable government, said Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Prime Minister points out that, minor political parties have a different opinion than the major parties on the election system of the country.

PM Wickremesinghe mentioned this attending a function held to declare open the newly-built four-storied building of the Balapitiya Divisional Secretariat.

