Elections system should allow more seats - Ranil
February 10, 2019 07:59 pm
The elections system should be adjusted to accommodate more electoral seats in order to establish a stable government, said Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
The Prime Minister points out that, minor political parties have a different opinion than the major parties on the election system of the country.
PM Wickremesinghe mentioned this attending a function held to declare open the newly-built four-storied building of the Balapitiya Divisional Secretariat.